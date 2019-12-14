Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 38th birthday December 12. Many cricketers took to social media to extend wishes for the ‘Southpaw’ who was the man of the tournament at the ICC World Cup 2011 and played a vital role in India’s dream run in the mega event.

Taking to his Instagram, Singh posted a series of pictures from his intimate birthday bash, with close friends which included a few people from the cricket fraternity. Among those who graced the occasion were Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh. Yuvi captioned the pictures as “Special day with special friends! A day to remember, thank you all for your love and wishes!” The group can be seen chilling by the pool, enjoying some booze and having the time of their lives.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10 this year. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, he imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting