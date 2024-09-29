Bhubaneswar: Noted charitable organisation Zain Foundation Trust (ZFT) will present the famous Hindi play Purane Chawal at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar October 5.

The event is part of ZFT’s annual fundraiser to support people living with autism spectrum disorder.

Adapted to Hindi by Farrukh Seyar and Avinash Gautam from the English play The Sunshine Boys, the drama is set in contemporary Mumbai. The Sumeet Vyas directorial delves into the world of two retired comedy geniuses who are brought together to reprise their iconic act after 12 years for the biggest festival of comedy in the country. The only problem is they can’t stand each other. Will they be able to put aside their differences and create the same magic? The answer will be out October 5.

Apart from eminent actor Kumud Mishra, the D For Drama Company productions’ play has Subhrajyoti Barat in the other key role. The two also featured last year here in play Dhumrapan, another ZFT presentation.

Talking about Kumud, the actor has carved a space for himself in the Hindi film industry with his performances in Rockstar, Raanjhanaa, Sriram Badlapur, Sultan, Airlift, Rustom, Article 15, Lust Stories 2, and many others.

Similarly, Shubhrajyoti is known for The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015), Article 15 (2019), and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011).

As per ZFT, ever since its formation in 2015, the Foundation has initiated plenty of advocacy and awareness exercises, successfully both in the state and nationally, through workshops, rallies, sporting events, art exhibitions, and specially curated inclusive events, as it moves towards its mission of raising eastern India’s very first residential facility for the autism community.

The organisation also started a novel initiative called the PECS Café. PECS stands for Picture Exchange Communication System. It is a tool used the world over for communication, among and with those with autism spectrum disorder. PECS, however, has never been used as a tool in the employment space.

The cafe was opened last year to train adults with autism, to make muffins, cookies, pound cake, sandwiches, and lemonade from the word go. Mixing, blending, and baking were taught by Sweta Misra of Gelhi’s Cakes and Bakes.

The adults are now almost trained to start taking orders from a picture-driven menu, execute the order, and serve the customer. This exercise would open at the CSM Technologies Campus, where 300 employees would get direct exposure to adults with autism, learn the ways of a differently wired disposition, and transfer the much-needed awareness to those they meet in their lives.

