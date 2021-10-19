R Udayagiri: One person was killed and 15 others suffered injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Guara Gaon village under Nuagarh block in Gajapati district Tuesday morning. The condition of eight of the injured are stated to be serious.

The deceased has been identified as Dilisamani Raita (22). The seriously injured are Deepak Raita (four), Pravin Sen Mandal (17), Abhiram Dalabehera (47), Manika Raita (six), Janiel Mandal (20), Methi Mandal (50), Pitas Mandal (38) and Prabanjani Mandal (21).

According to a source, the ill-fated vehicle was heading from Rebidi towards Nuagarh. Due to some reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle near Guara Gaon and it overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, killing Dilisamani of Rebidi village on the spot.

Seeing the crash, local people rushed to the accident spot and rescued the injured persons. They were taken to the Khajuripada community health centre (CHC). “After first-aid, the critically injured people have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Paralakhemundi,” informed Dr Satyaranjan Tripathy.

“After receiving information about the accident, we reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A detailed investigation to find out what led to the mishap is underway,” informed R Udayagiri police station IIC Rabindra Kumar Panda.

PNN