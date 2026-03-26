Bhubaneswar: The Civil Supplies Enforcement Squad, in coordination with Laxmisagar police, Wednesday evening busted an illegal LPG storage unit during a raid at Ganesh Bazar in the Jharpada area under Jharpada police limits and seized 108 cylinders. The enforcement drive was led by Khurda Civil Supply Officer (CSO) Gyanindriya Mishra, along with the Additional CSO, ACSO, and Marketing Inspectors of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the presence of local police personnel.

During the raid, officials detected an unauthorised LPG storage unit operating in a residential locality, with cylinders stored in a highly unsafe manner, posing a serious threat to public safety. A total of 108 LPG cylinders were seized from the spot, including 95 domestic and 13 commercial cylinders. Officials said the illegal storage violated safety norms and could have led to a major mishap. Necessary legal action has been initiated against those involved as per due procedure.