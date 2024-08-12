Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Today you may try to make your loved one happy, and perhaps even try to woo the person in a fresh manner. You may not be too satisfied with your friends and relatives, but, Ganesha says, you can expect to go to a party in the evening and make new friends.

Taurus: Today, Ganesha sees your feelings and emotions running high. There is a strong possibility of an emotional encounter with some close to you. You are likely to be swayed and influenced by the other in course of this meeting. Avoid getting into any kind or dispute or controversy. Confrontation is most likely to have adverse consequences. Later, you will become very nostalgic and lovingly recapture the times spent with your sweetheart.

Gemini: You will be able to put forward your proposal and explain your feelings to someone dear to you, and can expect a positive response from them. You will come across as honest and sincere and hence will be accepted. An auspicious and joy-filled day awaits, says Ganesha.

Cancer: People will be stunned at the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will fructify. But Ganesha counsels you not to do anything haphazardly or in any careless manner. Ganesha thinks of you as an extraordinary orator.

Leo: Financial gains will make you happy today. You will have the opportunity to participate in social functions. All your work will be completed as per schedule. You will be able to channel your energy effectively, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Consummation of work and success will be the high points today, says Ganesha. You will gain the much-needed appreciation for your dedication to work and your desire to succeed in whatever you do. A long-awaited promotion may materialise today, and there is also the bright prospect of some monetary arrears coming your way.

Libra: Ganesha says that today is going to be an unforgettable day for all those people who are in love or a romantic relationship. If you plan to propose to your beloved today is a good opportunity for it as success will come easily to you. You will be able to spend a day filled with joy, happiness and enjoyment. Ganesha showers his blessing on you

Scorpio: Today, you must spend most of the time in meditation and introspection. If you do not meditate, you will be surrounded by negative thoughts and bitterness for others. According to Ganesha, this may hinder your progress and growth in career. Simple living and high thinking may make things easier for you.

Sagittarius: Your stars are mighty today and plan a pleasant day for you, says Ganesha. You are a thorough professional and garner compliments for this attitude. You also have a knack to sail through all the troubles at work. This approach of yours is sure to win hearts of people and add some names in your friends’ list

Capricorn: You love your family and you will try your best to live up to the expectations of your family members. If you are student, you will finish up your existing projects and get on with some fresh assignments, foretells Ganesha. Don’t block your imagination; give yourself some freedom so that you can test your creativity and talent. You don’t let yourself fly too high otherwise you may lose the track of reality.

Aquarius: You may have to remain indoors today. But, don’t think that you will get bored. You can do a lot of things, like playing cards and other board games, reading, watching the natural world around, and what not. You will spend the day in a relax mood and look at life from a different perspective, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: You will race ahead of you competition today. No matter what field you are in, you will find yourself at an advantageous point, well ahead of your contemporaries. You will be able to complete the task at hand will lesser effort than required. Do not let this translate into arrogance as it may come to haunt you in the future, advises Ganesha. The evening will provide for a romantic recluse with your loved one and it will be a pleasurable and energetic day overall.

PNN & Agencies