Rourkela: Thirteen people were detained Thursday in connection with the killing of five persons in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said.

Five persons, including three women, were killed and four others critically injured in the clash that took place at Karamadihi village in Sundergarh Sadar police station area late on Tuesday, they said.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital, they added.

An extra-marital affair is suspected to be the cause behind the violence, police said.

Following the incident, police formed teams and launched a search for the accused. They were able to detain 13 people, including seven women, from a neighbouring district.

Those detained belong to Jharkhand and Bihar, police said.

