Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has launched a 15-day drive in the capital city to rein in antisocial activities during the upcoming festive seasons. Deputy Commissioner of Police Umashankar Dash Monday informed the media about the drive.

Dash revealed that miscreants become active in illegal activities like gambling, bootlegging or NDPS related cases during festivities. The city police will keep a strict vigil on antisocial elements arrested in the past for similar offences.

The police will try to arrest the criminals against whom non-bailable warrants have been pending since long. The commissionerate police will carry out regular raids to take warrantees into custody during the festive period. Commissionerate Police succeeded in arresting several criminals during similar drives in connection with pending non-bailable warrants in the past too.

He also told the media that around 13 persons have been arrested over last couple of days in the city. Dash urged denizens to cooperate with cops so that a crime-free and peaceful festive session could be ensured in the coming days. The Bhubaneswar DCP requested people to avoid giving ‘Puja Chanda’ by coming under the pressure from local hooligans.

He requested revelers not to go near puja pandals or crowd pandals during the festival in order to avoid spread of Covid-19 infections. The police will also try to ensure proper compliance of Covid-19 guidelines like social distancing in the city during festive season.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police has set up a special task force under the Additional Commissioner of Police Rekha Lohani to crack whip on extortionists in the twin cities.