Malkangiri: As many as 150 Indian soft-shell turtles were rescued before being sold out at MV-65 village under Kalimela forest range in Malkangiri district Friday.

However, two smugglers who were trying to sell the turtles managed to give the forest department officials a slip. Seeing the officials they fled from the spot, leaving behind the aquatic animals and two two-wheelers.

According to a source, two residents of Kalimela area had smuggled the animals from Andhra Pradesh. They were about to sell them in tribal-dominated areas of the district as some tribals believe these turtles have some medicinal values.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kalimela forest range office conducted raids in MV-65 village and rescued the animals.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding smugglers, it was learnt.

