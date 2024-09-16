Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Nourishing high ambitions is a good thing if they can drive you to achieve your potential. You make plans and execute them with utmost care. You may focus all your attention on attracting a member of the other sex. But Ganesha warns you not to get too swayed by it, especially if you are taking crucial decisions.

Taurus: You may begin the day in a grumpy mood – mostly, because you may be suffering from a stomach ailment, feels Ganesha. It would be best to visit a competent doctor at the slightest sign or symptom of an illness or even discomfort. Step back from the rush, and take some rest, if possible. You may also stay depressed or worried, on account of family issues. This is not a day when you can afford to be negligent or take chances with anything, whatsoever. Stay guarded!

Gemini: You need to understand and respect the feelings of others. You will be beset by financial worries and plagued by financial insecurity. You will work with grim determination to achieve all your goals and will be successful in doing so, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will focus on near ones and give more attention to them. You will exude charm in your actions. Your kin’s response will surprise you. Long-time relations will progress and benefit you.

Leo: Your expectations from your partner or spouse are likely to be unmet, so keep them low. For traders and comission agents, this could be a tough day, and hence they should be wary of suffering from financial reversals. Important documents should be signed only after careful scrutiny, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Personal problems which have been simmering for quite a long time may be resolved today. Ganesha advises you to put in that extra bit of effort. You may plan to start a joint venture. In the evening, you can dedicate your time to some much-needed socialising.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be able to impress people with your extraordinary abilities. You will express your intention to study and go in for higher studies in the evening. This decision will help you understand which career field is best suited for you. Ganesha says before taking any further decisions you should think about the future too.

Scorpio: The chemistry between you and your partner would be electrifying. Ganesha foresees a day full of romantic indulgences. Things at home front would be pretty relaxing. You are on a money saving mission today and your bargaining skills would definitely yield benefits.

Sagittarius: According to Ganesha, creative juices are likely to flow freely today. You are all geared up to meet new challenges in life and crack few business deals. Financial gains on the cards. However, make sure your health does not take a back-seat all this while.

Capricorn: Today, you will sit back and think about the mistakes you have made in the past. At work, you perform like a team player and play an important role in the success of your team. But, your efforts may go unnoticed or may not receive deserved appreciation. It will disappoint you, but you know your worth so you’ll not complain about it.

Aquarius: You will become flexible and tolerant in your approach, and this change will enable you to deal with unfavourable circumstances with an ease. You sympathise with the people who bear the brunt of injustice of any kind. You will feel the joy of helping somebody in need today, foretells Ganesha.

Pisces: The day will start well but there will be a sharp drop as it peaks in the afternoon and things may arise that will become a cause of worry. Money might be the primary reason for your stress. There will only be two solutions available to this problem. One will be to cut down on your expenses or else you find a way to increase your source of income. You may be more inclined towards the former option, feels Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies