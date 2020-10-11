Thane: A 16-year-old boy has been detained from Ambarnath in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The boy has allegedly stabbed his friend to death following an argument, police said Sunday. The incident occurred Friday night and the boy was detained Saturday, they said. The victim was identified as Aman Shaikh (18), senior inspector Manjit Bagga informed.

“Following a heated argument with Shaikh over some issue, the accused stabbed him with a knife. He then fled from the scene. Their other friends rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” Bagga informed.

The accused was detained hours later and a case was registered against him under IPC section 302 (murder) at Ambernath police station. A local court sent him to a remand home, the official said.