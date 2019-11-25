Bhubaneswar: As many as 165 persons were killed and 187 others injured in the exchange of fire with the police in state in the last 10 years, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra informed the Assembly, Monday.

Replying to a question, the minister said that 165 persons were killed, while 187 persons were injured between 2010 and November 20, 2019.

Replying to another question, the minister said that 15 districts are affected by Maoist activities in the state.

A total of 115 exchanges of fire between Maoists and security personnel have taken place between 2015 and 2019 (October 31), the minister added.

In the incidents, three police personnel, three central security force employees and 11 civilians have lost their lives.

Mishra also said that the state government is implementing a Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme to bring the Maoists into the mainstream.

Replying to another question, Mishra said that 43 custodial deaths were reported in the state since 2010.