Bhubaneswar: As part of its ongoing process to restructure the party, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday appointed 18 women leaders as district in-charge of the State Women Committee.

As per a statement issued by BJD general secretary (media affairs) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Lopamudra Buxipatra has been appointed as in-charge of Keonjhar district while Geeta Bastia will look after organisational affairs of Gajapati and Ganjam districts, Kasturi Mahapatra for Puri, Khurda & Bhubaneswar, Urmilata Das for Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, Prabhasini Sarangi for Cuttack, Jyoti Panigrahi for Jharsuguda & Sundargarh and Snigdha Panigrahi for Rayagada & Nabarangpur districts.

Similarly, party leader Nibedita Mohanty has been given the charge of Koraput & Malkangiri districts, Kunjalata Samal for Nayagarh, Puspanjali Rana—Angul, Deogarh & Dhenkanal, Meenati Debta—Sambalpur & Bargarh, Bharati Singh—Balasore, Sarojini Raj—Bolangir & Sonepur, Sanghamitra Dalei—Kandhamal & Boudh, Rezawana Begum—Jajpur, Meeta Rout—Kendrapara, Snehanjali Mohanty—Jagatsinghpur and Sanjukta Mohanty—Kalahandi &Nuapada districts.

These leaders will monitor the organisational work of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal in the districts and discuss the issues at the state-level committee, party sources said.