Puri: Puri police have booked 19 people for violating lockdown guidelines and seized 75 bikes Wednesday alone.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown is underway to combat the deadly coronavirus, with men in khaki trying their best to make people understand the importance of the lockdown.

Several videos have gone viral on electronic and social media featuring police officers chastening the ones violating lockdown rules.

In the holy city of Puri, the job of policemen is no different.

Seven police stations in this city have been divided into zones and sectors. 20 PCR vans have been moving around the city to keep a watch on the violators. Similarly, four places have been earmarked as ‘No-Crossing’ points and the police have put barricades at 22 places to check bikes and motorists from entering or going out without any valid reasons.

Cracking whip on the violators, police Wednesday registered cases against 19 people for disobeying the lockdown guidelines and seized 75 bikes.

Informing about various steps the administration is taking to help elderly persons, Puri superintendent of police Umashankar Dash said all kinds of help are being provided to them. “We are providing medicine and other essential commodities to elderly people through ‘Youth For Better’ social organisation here,” he added.

PNN