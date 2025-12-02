Nineteen-year-old Vedic scholar Devavrata Mahesh Rekhe Shukla has achieved a historic spiritual feat by completing the extremely complex recitation of “Dandakrama Parayanam”, which includes nearly 2,000 mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda (Madhyandina branch). He completed the recitation over 50 uninterrupted days, becoming the first person in nearly 200 years to perform it in its fully traditional and accurate form. He was felicitated in Varanasi for this rare accomplishment.

For his achievement, Devavrata received a gold bracelet worth Rs 5 lakh and a cash award of Rs 1,11,116. He has also received the blessings of the Jagadguru Shankaracharyas of the Dakshinamnaya Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

A grand procession was held from Rathyatra Crossing to Mahmoorganj to mark the occasion. More than 500 Vedic students, traditional musicians, and conch blowers took part, turning Varanasi into a vibrant Vedic celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride and joy after learning about Devavrata’s accomplishment. He said the young scholar’s achievement would inspire future generations. Every follower of Indian culture, he noted, would be glad to know that a young Vedic practitioner flawlessly recited 2,000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda over 50 days to complete the Dandakrama Parayanam. Modi, who is also the MP from Varanasi, said he was proud that such a rare and extraordinary spiritual ritual was performed in the sacred city of Kashi.

19 वर्ष के देवव्रत महेश रेखे जी ने जो उपलब्धि हासिल की है, वो जानकर मन प्रफुल्लित हो गया है। उनकी ये सफलता हमारी आने वाली पीढ़ियों की प्रेरणा बनने वाली है। भारतीय संस्कृति में आस्था रखने वाले हर एक व्यक्ति को ये जानकर अच्छा लगेगा कि श्री देवव्रत ने शुक्ल यजुर्वेद की माध्यन्दिन… pic.twitter.com/YL9bVwK36o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2025

Scholars note that Dandakrama, known as the crown jewel of Vedic recitation because of its complex tonal patterns and phonetic precision, has been performed only three times in history. Devavrata’s rendition was flawless, and he completed it in the shortest time ever.