Puri: Biswajit Nayak, a 19-year-old boy from Kumutipatana in Puri district, has found a place in ‘India Book of Records’. Biswajit has achieved this feat in the designer and artist section.

Biswajit crafted a structure of Lord Jagannath’s ‘Nandighosh’ chariot. He made the chariot only with ice cream sticks. The 22-inch long and 27-inch high chariot is made out of 2,575 ice cream sticks. Biswajit took 10 days to complete the project.

Also Read: Black-pulsar riding miscreants snatch gold chain from woman in Bhubaneswar

After completing his feat, Biswajit informed the ‘India Books of Records’ officials regarding his creation. He was asked to send a picture of the chariot and other necessary documents regarding his creation.

After verifying all the documents, India Books of Records placed Biswajit’s feat on the book. Biswajit was given a certificate, a gold medal and the book featuring his name and creation. Biswajit received the prizes through courier Monday.

Biswajit said he has been designing and making various structures from waste material since he was in Class-VII. His dream is to find a place in Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records in future by making some extra-ordinary creations.

PNN