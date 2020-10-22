Cuttack: Markatnagar police arrested two miscreants here Thursday for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from a businessman as extortion money. Two country-made pistols and two live bullets were also seized from their possession. The two miscreants have been identified as Govind Sahoo (38) and Jitendra Parida (32).

According to police sources, Sahoo and Parida had been demanding Rs20 lakh from Gyana Prakash Kar. He was even threatened on gun point Wednesday with the miscreants telling him if he did not pay up, they would kill him.

The businessman then sought police intervention. It should be stated here that Commissionerate Police has launched a drive in the name of ‘Say No To Extortion’ to check anti-socials from collecting money from businessmen forcibly.

Dreaded gangster Raja Acharya was arrested October 17 for demanding extortion money from a businessman. While briefing journalists on the arrest of Raja, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi had said the miscreant was constructing a house. So for this, he had been collecting money from the businessmen.

PNN