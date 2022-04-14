Paradip/Chandbali: In two separate incidents of drowning Thursday, two Plus II students drowned while they were bathing in Mahanadi river in Paradip and a college girl went missing after she jumped into Baitarani river from a bridge connecting Chandbali-Rajkanika.

The first incident was reported from Jagatsinghpur district and the second one from Bhadrak. The deceased students have been identified as 19-year-old Rajib Lochan Sahu and 18-year-old Ganeswar Sahu, both belonged to Pathuria village of Kujanga.

According to an eyewitness, the two boys were taking bath when they went deep into water leading to their untimely death. Some locals who were present at the spot of Mahanadi river rescued the young friend duo and rushed them to a government-run hospital at Kujanga.

Also read: Oldest municipality in Odisha faces scores of problems

Doctors at the health facility declared them as ‘brought dead’.

In the second incident, the girl student went missing after jumping into Baitarani river from 50 feet high at the bridge. The location is ill-reputed as ‘suicide zone’. The girl parked her bicycle and left her personal belongings on the bridge before jumping into river.

The girl has been identified as Srimana Jena from Orasahi-Nedhuali village of Chandbali block in Bhadrak district. She used to stay at her maternal uncle’s house and study in local college, a source said.

It has not been ascertained yet as to why the girl jumped into river.

On being informed by locals, two teams of fire services personnel from Chandbali reached the spot and launched a frantic search. The teams have engaged two power boats for the purpose. However, the missing girl was not traced out till the time when this report was filed.

It is pertinent to mention here that three students had recently died after drowning in Mahanadi river near Jobra of Cuttack City.

PNN