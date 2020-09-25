Rourkela: Two persons were injured when two groups clashed in Malgodown area under Udit Nagar police limits here Thursday evening. Seven persons belonging to two communities have been arrested and five platoons of police forces have been deployed at the locality to prevent the situation from going out of control.

According to reports, the clash between the two groups belonging to two slums took place due to past enmity. During face-off, a youth identified as Parvez shot and injured two persons. They have been identified as Rohit Patnaik and Raju. The condition of both are said to be critical. They are undergoing treatment at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here.

On being informed, Udit Nagar police reached the spot to pacify local residents and bring the situation under control. They have arrested Parvez along with six others involved in the clash.

PNN