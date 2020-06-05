New Delhi: Around 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are COVID positive, an official said Friday.

“Around 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are asymptomatic and are doing well,” said the official. “Along with the rest of the country, the DMRC is also fighting the battle against COVID-19. Some employees, scattered across the NCR, have unfortunately been infected by the virus. They are all safe and recovering gradually,” he said.

The official added that in this hour of crisis the spirit of the Delhi Metro staff continues to be high. According to the official, DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh in a message asked all employees to adhere to social distancing norms and wished those afflicted with the virus a speedy recovery.

“This indomitable spirit will surely help the Delhi Metro, whenever we resume our services in the days ahead,” said the official, adding that “Delhi Metro’s employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to their duties to keep the Metro system in all readiness for the eventual resumption of services.”

IANS