Boudh: The police in Boudh confiscated 22.67 gram brown sugar and arrested three persons in connection with the peddling of the narcotics during a raid at a hideout in Boudh district.

Addressing a press conference at the district police headquarters Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Goel said the drug seizure and arrests were made Monday.

He identified the arrestees as Prabhakar Parida alias Pintu, 20, from Bagicha Sahi, Shibananda Gahir alias Shiba, 20, from Podapoda and Pritam Dehuri alias Bhalu, 21, from Irrigation Colony of the town. He said apart from the narcotics, officers seized Rs 15,920 cash, three mobile phones, a wristwatch, a motorcycle, a bus ticket, and other items from the accused persons.

The estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is approximately Rs 2.2 lakh. Giving details about the drug bust, Goel said it followed on the receipt of a tip-off about narcotics trafficking near Ramjangi Nala, between Raithani Bypass and Butupali Road.

“Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid at around 4:04 pm Monday which resulted in the arrest of the trio and recovery of the contraband, and other articles,” Goel added.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the accused procured the narcotics from a place in Jaleswar of Balasore district, not far from the Odisha-West Bengal border.

Goel said a case (number 159/25) has been registered at Boudh police station against the accused who were produced before a court for remand.

Boudh Police Station Officer Ranjit Kumar Muni was present at the press conference. Nevertheless, this is the first time that brown sugar has been seized in Boudh, sparking discussion among residents about the arrival of synthetic drugs in the quaint township.

PNN