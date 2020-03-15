Jajpur: Excise department officials seized more than 22 kilograms of cannabis from a bus and arrested two persons in this connection from Jajpur district late Saturday night.

The accused have been identified as Tukei Patra and Ranjeet Rai.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint search operation was carried out by police and excise department officers leading to the seizure. The sleuths led by excise superintendent Rajat Praharaj and inspector Swapnarani Sahu recovered the contraband from a private bus that was on its way to Kolkata from Kuakhia area of Jajpur district.

Meanwhile, the agencies have not been able to positively trace the source the cannabis was procured from, excise inspector Sahu said. She further added that they are quizzing the accused and investigating the matter.

