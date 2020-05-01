Bhanjanagar: After obtaining necessary permission from Surat district administration in Gujarat, four buses carrying 228 Odia migrant workers set out for Ganjam district Friday.

Most of the migrant workers had been experiencing various issues ever since the lockdown began and had been trying on their own to come back to Odisha.

Surat administration allowed them to go after Prabasi Odia Samaj came to their rescue and took up the matter with the administration.

After getting necessary permission, the workers pooled a fund, hired four buses and started for Ganjam. These buses will reach Ganjam in the early hours of Monday, it was learnt.

While more 15 buses from different parts of Surat are all set to leave for Ganjam, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj Friday night, four other buses that started their journey from Uddhan area in Surat last Monday morning are coming to Jagannathprasad, Sheragada in Ganjam and Odagaon block in Nayagarh district.

Keeping the reverse migration in view, the district administration has been setting up quarantine facilities.

“All the buses would be stopped after they enter Ganjam border. From there, they will be led to their destinations without any stoppage on the way. At their respective destinations, their health condition will be examined first and then, they will be sent to quarantine centres,” Bhanjanagar sub-collector Rajendra Minj said.