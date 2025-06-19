Islamabad: A Pakistani senator from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has revealed that as many as 2,500 bureaucrats, including four federal secretaries, are dual nationality holders.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan explained he had moved a bill in the House seeking a bar on civil servants’ dual nationality which was unanimously passed by the Senate committee.

However, Khan said in the Senate, the upper house, Wednesday, while taking part in the ongoing budget debate, that the bill has not come to the House for consideration yet, reported The News.

He emphasised that how could a person be loyal with two countries simultaneously and linked the issue with the recent damage caused to Iran by the agents of some other country, saying that there were also many “Zionist agents” in Pakistan.

He warned that a heavy price would have to be paid if they were not apprehended on time, the newspaper added.

PTI