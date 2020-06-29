Dhaka: At least 28 people, including three children were drowned Monday when a ferry carrying over 100 passengers capsized in Buriganga river. The boat was hit by another vessel. The Buriganga river passes through the Bangladeshi capital of this town. Media reports said that the toll may rise as many are still missing.

The incident took place near Shyambazar area of this town at around 9.30am. ‘bdnews24.com’ reported the tragedy citing Fire Service control room officer Rozina Islam.

Bodies recovered so far

Bodies of 18 males, seven females and three children have been recovered so far, Fire Service and Civil Defence duty officer Shahadat Hossain was quoted as saying by ‘The Daily Star’. The victims are yet to be identified.

The ferry ‘Morning Bird’, was coming to this city from Munshiganj. It capsized in the river after it was hit by another launch ‘Moyur-2’ near the Sadarghat launch terminal.

Rescue operations on

Some of the passengers managed to swim ashore. However, it is still not clear how many people swam to safety or are still missing.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), fire service, river police, coast guard and Bangladesh Navy’s diving team are carrying out the rescue operation, the Dhaka Tribune reported.