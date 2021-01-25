Kesinga: A total of 40 poor beneficiaries of Bahadurpadar village of Patharla gram panchayat under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district are yet to get any benefits from the ‘Saubhagya Yojana’ scheme.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana’ is also known as ‘Saubhagya Yojana’. The scheme was launched September 25, 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this scheme, free electricity connection would be provided to all APL and poor families in rural and urban areas. The deadline to identify such households was set for December 31, 2018.

In the year 2017-18, the Saubhagya Yojana scheme was launched in Kesinga block. The 40 poor beneficiaries were identified to receive power connection. The equipment required to provide power like meter boxes and wires were installed at their houses. However, it is 2021 and yet electricity does not flow through the meter boxes and wires installed in their homes.

The contractor who is responsible for setting up the power connections has allegedly been skipping the dates. Complaints have been lodged with the concerned SDO alleging that the contractor has taken bribes of Rs 200 to 300 from some beneficiaries to get them power connection.

According to the villagers, life without electricity means a lot of difficulties. “Our children are not able to study in night whereas their friends in neighbouring villages are enjoying the same. We also cannot work in darkness, without power during summer we cannot have the benefits of lights and fans,” alleged the ‘beneficiaries’. They added that they have taken up the issue with the concerned department officials but to no avail.

When contacted, SDO Mati Babu said he would take steps after an investigation.

PNN