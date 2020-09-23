Bhubaneswar: As many as 301 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 83 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 218 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 392 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 23rd Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/gsHjyUmViJ — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 23, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 19,544 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 15,746 have recovered. While there are 3,711 active cases, 73 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,92,548 with the detection of 4,237 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 736. As many as 2,485 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,752 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 45,321 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 29.05 lakh.