Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have booked 31 youngsters for organising birthday party in violation of Covid-19 lockdown norms at a locality here. The youngsters were booked Sunday. The youngsters including girls participated in the birthday party. It was organised at a farm house at Kadthal locality in Ranga Reddy district under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

In blatant violation of the Covid-19 protocol and the ongoing lockdown, the guests consumed liquor and danced to the tunes played by a DJ. The participants, most of them college students, violated social distancing norms and many were without mask.

On receiving information about the party, police reached the venue in the early hours of the day. Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy said the police seized liquor bottles.

Police booked the organisers and guests for violation of the lockdown norms and took up further investigation. The organisers choose the farm house outside the city for the birthday party, apparently to avoid police.

This is the second such case in less than a week. Hyderabad police had June 11 booked nine persons for celebrating birthday in violation of Covid-19 protocols. The police had taken action after a video of the celebration in Habeeb Nagar area went viral on social media. A large mask-less group were seen in the video dancing to loud music and flashing swords.

The birthday celebration was organised late June 9. Birthday boys Arjun and Sriram were among those booked for flouting Covid-19 norms.

Covid induced lockdown norms are in effect across Telangana till June 19. The lockdown is in force between 6.00pm and 6.00am.

All gatherings including social, political, religious, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural are prohibited.