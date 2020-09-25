Bhubaneswar: As many as 326 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 70 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 256 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 392 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/qNV3e8rC1Y — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 25, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 20,219 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 16,511 have recovered. While there are 3,612 active cases, 80 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,01,096 with the detection of 4,208 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 767. As many as 2,462 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,746 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 52,882 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 30.09 lakh.