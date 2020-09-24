Bhubaneswar: As many as 349 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 120 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 229 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 373 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 24th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/3bXFrFMYsl — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 24, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 19,893 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 16,119 have recovered. While there are 3,683 active cases, 76 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,96,888 with the detection of 4,340 new cases, while 16 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 752. Of the 4,340 fresh cases, 2,517 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 50,570 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 29.56 lakh.