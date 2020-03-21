Rajnagar: Amid coronavirus outbreak, as many as 37 persons from Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district have been quarantined, an official said.

According to the official, 14 of these 37 people had returned to their villages from middle-east countries such as Dubai, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia March 4, 2020.

While their names have been registered in the COVID-19 portal registering foreign returnees, they have been quarantined to minimise any chances of coronavirus outbreak.

Similarly, another 23 people, who returned from other states, have also been quarantined.

District health department is monitoring their condition, chief of Rajnagar community health centre Rashmiranjan Mohanty said.

