Bhubaneswar: Health and Family Welfare Department director Bijay Panigrahi informed Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination will be administered to 37,076 healthcare workers in 436 sessions in the state. He also informed that Wednesday 7,946 health workers had been selected for vaccination. Among them, 89 per cent have been given the jab in 93 sessions. So far 68,743 health workers have been vaccinated in Odisha so far, he added.

“Out of about 1.92 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in the first phase, the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 1,05,819 persons and the remaining 86,181 will be covered by January 25. The number of sessions to vaccinate the rest of the health workers will be finalised after January 25.”

Panigrahi also informed that still now those who have been vaccinated have not reported any adverse effects. The vaccination drive till Wednesday has gone of smoothly.

Panigrahi also informed that the third consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive next week. So far two consignments of vaccine have reached Odisha, he added.

PNN