New Delhi: An earthquake, measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, jolted the national capital and its surrounding regions Friday evening.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of 3.3-kilometre, occurred at 9.08 pm. It’s epicentre was 16 km east-southeast of Haryana’s Rohtak district.

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.