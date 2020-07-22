New Delhi: Among the newly elected 61 members of the Rajya Sabha, four members of Odisha took oath in the house chamber, Wednesday.

All the members participated in the ceremony by maintaining social distancing in view of COVID-19 infections across the country.

Also Read: Jammu: Massive terror hideout unearthed in Rajouri; Chinese pistols,Pika rifle recovered

The nominated BJD leaders are Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta.

The Rajya Sabha MPs were administrated oath by the Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman of Rajya Sabja, in the House chamber.

For the first time, the ceremony has been organised inside the House chamber when the Parliament is not in session.

Notably, subscribing to oath or affirmation when Parliament is not in session is usually done in the Chairman’s room.

A total of 61 members have been recently elected to Rajya Sabha from 20 states, out of which 4 are from Odisha.

However, the ceremony had to be cancelled once before as members expressed inability to travel to Delhi.

PNN