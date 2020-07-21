Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported recovery of another 400 COVID-19 infected patients. The new recoveries took the total number of recovered cases in Odisha to 13,309. Earlier in the day, the state reported 647 new COVID-19 infections in the state.

As far as the recoveries are concerned, the maximum number has taken place in Ganjam district. A total of 137 persons have tested negative after undergoing treatment. All have been discharged from their respective COVID-19 facilities.

The other districts which reported recoveries Tuesday are, Cuttack (58), Khurda (46), Koraput (41) and Jajpur (37). Fourteen persons infected by the COVID-19 virus have recovered in Keonjhar and have been released from the hospital while from Kendrapara the figure stands at 10.

A large number of districts have registered single digit recoveries. They are Mayurbhanj (nine), Nayagarh and Sundargarh (seven each), Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur and Sonepur (five each), Angul, Kalahandi and Puri (four each), Boudh (three), Bhadrak (two), Rayagada and Sambalpur (one each).

It should be stated here that the four districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Ganjam are currently under lockdown which will continue till July 31. The lockdown has been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to the increase of local contact patients, the Odisha government has enforced lockdown in the four districts.