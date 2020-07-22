Berhampur: Forty-three persons from the Berhampur Circle Jail including 33 inmates and 10 staff tested positive Wednesday for the deadly COVID-19. The infected inmates have been kept under isolation inside the jail campus, after their swab samples tested positive. The infected prison personnel have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

However, in case their health deteriorates they have been advised to get admitted to COVID-19 care facilities for treatment.

“After detection of the positive cases, Ganjam chief district medical Officer (CDMO) wrote a letter to the jail superintendent assuring that doctors will be sent for routine health checkup of the COVID-19 infected persons. Presently, there are 692 inmates,” Deputy Inspector General (Jail) Raghunath Majhi informed, Tuesday.

According to reports, swab samples of 50 inmates and 92 staff members were sent for COVID-19 test July 19. The reports of 33 prisoners and 10 staff tested positive. Notably, 20 inmates and two staff of the Circle Jail had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 infection June 6.

