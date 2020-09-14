Bhubaneswar: After fighting with COVID-19 for one week at KIIMS COVID designated hospital in Bhubaneswar, a 45-year-old corona warrior breathed his last Monday.

As per reports, the corona warrior has been identified as Sisira Kumar Sethi.

Sethi was working as Assistant Sub-Inspector in Khandagiri Police Station.

He joined Odisha Police in 1995. He is survived by his wife and three minor daughters. Earlier he was working as ASI in Saheed Nagar Police station and was recently transferred to Khanadagiri police station.

DCP of Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das in his official twitter account tweeted: “With deep sadness we inform that ASI Sisira Kumar Sethi who was working in Khandagiri PS has succumbed to COVID-19. He was an outstanding officer and sacrified his life in the line of duty. Our prayers are with the bereaved family members.”

Earlier August 29, another corona warrior succumbed to the virus in Bhubaneswar. The corona warrior was identified as Constable Ashish Mahakul.

Notably, a total of 11 persons died due to COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

PNN