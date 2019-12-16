Mumbai: Our favourite Hindi film stars seem to be gifted with all luxuries in the world, thanks to their popularity. They not only own houses in India but also have properties abroad. The super rich stars keep visiting their beautiful and luxurious houses when they travel abroad and also share pictures on social media.

Here is the list of celebrities who own luxurious houses in foreign countries:

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors in the Hindi film industry. He also leads his life king size. His house in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai costs Rs 8 cr. This house has two remote garages, an independent beach, and a private pool. He also has a house in London costing Rs 195 cr.

Akshay Kumar: Akshay owns a posh apartment and bungalow but apart from this he also has a beautiful bungalow on the beach in Mauritius. Akshay also bought an entire hill in Toronto, Canada and also has a bungalow in the country.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka owns an apartment in Mumbai; the Quantico actress bought an apartment in New York. Husband Nick Jonas also gifted her house in Los Angeles before their wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan: Amitabh Bachchan owns five houses including bungalows in Mumbai. Big B also has a home in Paris. His Paris home is estimated to be a whooping Rs 3 crore and his Dubai home is bloated with all modern amenities.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gifted an apartment to her in Burj Khalifa, however, due to less space, the couple sold it. She has a bungalow in Waybridge (England), Surrey (Canada), Meyfair (London) and at Oxford Street of London.

PNN