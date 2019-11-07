Losing weight, specifically stomach fat, can be such a discouraging process, especially when you have to deal with stubborn belly fat. Here are several bedtime drinks that will help burn stomach fat faster.

Feel free to adapt these drink recipes. They’re a delicious way to kick your body into gear, even while you’re snoozing. Here are the drinks that make you feel lighter and you will lose your fat during snoozing too:

Cucumber Juice: A delicious juice with fresh cucumbers can make you feel lighter. For a flavorful and healthy bedtime drink, add water as desired if the cucumber blend is too strong to drink straight. To make the drink tastier, squeeze some lemons and grate ginger on the juice before drinking. Drink this every night for a month and you will notice your stomach fat trimming.

Fresh cucumber and lime drink: Take one cucumber in a blender and slice the other one into circles. Squeeze the juice out of the orange and lime. Combine the cucumbers, juice and honey in a large pitcher and mix together. Add the soda and garnish it with fresh mint leaves.

Blended celery drink: To make this drink, blend 1/2 cup of chopped celery in a blender or food processor. Add one teaspoon apple cider vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and a dash of salt. Celery is a “negative calorie” food – you’ll burn more calories digesting it than the celery itself contains.

Blended Grapes and Wheatgrass juice: This drink is simple. All you have to do is combine 2 parts blended wheatgrass, 2 parts water, and 1 part grapes in a blender. Grapes and wheatgrass both help to keep your blood sugar levels stable, which prevents cravings. They also regulate blood cholesterol.

Ginger tea: Ginger has widely-known medicinal properties but it has been revealed that it also works effectively against obesity. Drinking ginger tea before bedtime also helps the body absorb nutrients better. Additionally, it aids in food digestion and alleviates stomach discomfort.

PNN