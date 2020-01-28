Mayurbhanj: As many as 50 persons were taken ill late Monday night after consuming food served in a wedding feast at Station Bazaar area of Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, the guests complained of stomach pain and started throwing up after consuming the food served there.

The victims were admitted to a Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College in Baripada where they underwent treatment. Health condition of the victims is said to be stable as of Tuesday morning.

Food poisoning is suspected to have caused the issue. However, how the food got contaminated is yet to be understood.

A medical team, meanwhile, is constantly monitoring the health condition of those who suffered from food poisoning, a source in the hospital said.

PNN