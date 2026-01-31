Thiruvananthapuram: Ishan Kishan smashed a maiden T20I hundred while Suryakumar Yadav hit a strokeful fifty as India posted a challenging 271 for 5 against New Zealand, in the fifth and final match Saturday.

Opting to bat, Ishan smashed 10 sixes and six fours en route a 43-ball 103, while Suryakumar made a 30-ball 63 studded with four boundaries and six maximums.

Hardik Pandya also hit some lusty blows on the way to 42 off 17 balls.

For NZ, Lockie Ferguson (2/41), Mitchell Santner (1/60), Jacob Duffy (1/53) and Kyle Jamieson (1/59) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 271 for 5 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 103, Suryakumar Yadav 63; Lockie Ferguson 2/41).