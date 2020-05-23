Bhubaneswar: Odisha health and family welfare department Saturday said that 62 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

According to the department, out of the 62, as many as 41 patients recovered from Ganjam. Balasore witnessed 15 recovery cases. Two infected persons were declared cured in Sundargarh district. One each from Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur were also cured and were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals after they tested negative for the infection. These apart, a patient from Maharashtra has also recovered.

The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 497 (excluding Maharashtra case). — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 23, 2020

According to state government data as of Saturday, 1,269 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 765 cases are active, 497 have recovered and seven persons have died.

Notably, 80 persons, including a one-year-old girl from Jharsuguda district, tested positive for coronavirus infection Saturday.

The new cases were reported from 13 districts. Ganjam reported the maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours at 19, followed by Puri at 17 and Jajpur at 14.

Five cases each have been reported from Sundergarh, Nayagarh and Malkangiri, four from Gajapati, three each from Balasore and Jharsuguda, two from Kandhamal and one each from Cuttack, Bolangir and Nabarangpur.

With Gajapati and Nabarangpur reporting cases for the first time, the number of districts affected by COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha has increased to 26.

PNN