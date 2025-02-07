New Delhi: More than 73.90 Crore health accounts with unique IDs have been created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Friday.

Launched in 2021, ABDM aims to create a national digital health ecosystem. To ensure participation of citizens Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) number — a 14-digit Unique Health Identifier (erstwhile known as Health IDs) are created.

As of February 3, “73,90,93,095 number of ABHA IDs have been created”, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

The ABHA number facilitates seamless access to health records across various healthcare providers, ensuring continuity of care and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare services.

Further, it serves as a digital health account accessible to people nationwide. The ABHA Card allows for online access to all medical requirements and treatments when needed.

Jadhav informed that the Health Ministry has also undertaken various steps to raise awareness about the scheme among eligible beneficiaries across the country. This includes “media and outreach strategy; IEC (Information, Education, and communication) activities to disseminate information,” Jadhav stated.

Meanwhile, he also informed the extension of several National Health Mission programmes as announced by the Union Cabinet for the period of FY 2021-26. The programmes include reducing the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) to 87 per 1 lakh; and infant mortality rate (IMR) to 22 per thousand; sustaining the total fertility rate (TFR) to 2.0 at the national level; achieving the operationalisation of 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs; achieve and sustain more than 90 per cent full immunisation coverage of all children by one year of age.

Further, health programmes have also been extended for diseases like malaria; dengue; lymphatic filariasis, and Kala Azar.

IANS