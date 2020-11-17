Berhampur: At least eight fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were arrested by the Forest officials of Ganjam district for allegedly fishing in Rushikulya river mouth, Tuesday. The forest officials also seized a trawler used by the fishermen and 295 kg fish from their possession.

Sources said, the forest officials were tipped-off about the illegal fishing activities in the Rushikulya river mouth from the villagers. When forest officials reached at the river mouth they spotted the trawler and apprehended the fishermen.

Notably, Odisha government November 1 imposed a seven-month fishing ban within 20 kilometres in the sea from the mouth of Devi river and five kilometres in the sea from Bali Harchandi Arhud to Devinasi of Astaranga beach, Rushikulya river mouth and Dhamra in view of Olive Ridley breeding season.

The ban on fishing activities, imposed under the provisions of Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982 and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, will remain in force till May 31, 2021.

Usage of trawlers and mechanised fishing boats has been prohibited along the stretch of Dhamra-Devi-Rushikulya river mouths to protect the endangered turtles, a senior forest department official said.

The Olive Ridley sea turtles come to Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district, Devi river mouth in Puri district and Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam district each year to lay eggs.

As many as four to five lakh endangered turtles arrive every year during winter for mass nesting. They lay eggs in March following mating and the hatchlings come out by May.

On the other hand, around 10,666 fishermen families, who will be affected by the fishing ban, will be given monthly financial assistance of Rs 7,500 each.

PNN