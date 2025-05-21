Bhubaneswar: Girls performed better than boys in the Plus 2 board examinations in Odisha, the results of which were declared Wednesday.

About 82.77 per cent of students cleared the examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said.

About 3.93 lakh students have filled the forms for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2025, and of them, 3.82 lakh appeared, he said.

Out of the 3.16 lakh students who passed the examinations, 1.74 lakh are girls and 1.42 lakh are boys, he said.

The pass percentage of boys is 77.88 and girls is 87.24, he added.

Gond said 1,01,914 students passed in the first division, 67,815 students secured the second division, and 1,43,339 students got the third division.

The pass percentage in Arts is 80.51, in Science is 87.49, in Commerce is 83.2, and 60.57 in vocational studies, he said.

Students can download their marksheet from results.odisha.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Congratulating the successful students, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished for their bright future.

For the students who did not get the desired results, he said, “We will have to give many more exams in the coming days. Success in the exams of life is the real success. Make efforts with confidence. Make your father, mother and the country proud.”

