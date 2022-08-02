Washington: The family members of a 9/11 survivors group have expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden for eliminating al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan. They said it was a ‘significant step’ in their years-long battle for justice and accountability.

Zawahiri, who assumed the leadership of al-Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, was killed in a drone strike carried out by CIA Saturday evening at a house in Kabul where he was sheltering to reunite with his family, US President Joe Biden said Monday. He declared that ‘justice has been delivered and this terrorist is no mor’”.

The ‘9/11 Justice’, a grassroots organisation comprising survivors, first responders, and family members who lost their loved ones in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the US, expressed joy over the terror group leader’s death. It said the step was particularly meaningful to the 9/11 community who continued their battle for justice.

The group, in a statement, further urged Biden to continue to stand with the 9/11 community and support all those who seek justice for victims of the 9/11 attacks that left 2,977 people dead.

His killing will bring closure to families of the victims of the 2001 attacks, Biden said. He added that Zawahiri had also masterminded other acts of violence, including the suicide bombing of the ‘USS Cole’ naval destroyer in Aden in October 2000 which killed 17 US sailors.

The strike comes one year after Biden ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, prompting Taliban forces to rapidly seize control of the war-torn nation.

Terry Strada, national chair of ‘9/11 Families United’, expressed her gratitude for the commitment of intelligence agencies and the unflinching dedication shown by the US military in the fight against terrorism.

Also read: Hellfire missiles: US’ latest weapon to eliminate terrorists

“If we’re going to be serious about accountability, we must hold everyone accountable,” Strada was quoted as saying by ‘Fox News’.

Brad Blakeman, a senior advisor to former president George W Bush, whose nephew, a first responder, was killed in the attack, said: “It was a long day in coming. It should have been done a long time ago if we had the opportunity.”

Blakeman added, “What really dismays me is the fact that why is the US always the one to take action against the terrorists when they’re harboured in sovereign countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan in the case of (Osama) bin Laden? Why are these countries giving safe haven to these murderers and terrorists? So, while I thank the US for taking such bold action, I’m mad as hell that these countries are harbouring these horrible people.”

Commenting on al-Zawahiri’s death, Alice M Greenwald, president and CEO of the ‘National September 11 Memorial and Museum’, said the terror outfit leader’s death added another dimension to the continuing impact of the 9/11 tragedy on today’s world.