Amaravati: Desperation for alcohol can lead to unnecessary destruction and loss of human lives. At least nine people died Friday after allegedly consuming sanitiser in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. The toll may rise as a number of others are being treated in a hospital here for consumption of sanitiser.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal visited Kurichedu mandal headquarters Friday. He said the people had been consuming sanitiser for the past few days, mixing it with water and soft drinks. “We are also investigating whether they laced the sanitiser with any other toxic substances,” the SP said.

“Their family members say these people have been taking sanitiser for the past 10 days. We are sending the sanitiser stocks, being sold in the area, for examination,” Kaushal added.

Kurichedu is currently under lockdown due to spurt in coronavirus cases. Hence the liquor vends are also shut for the past few days. Habitual tipplers, however, were said to be consuming sanitiser that has alcohol content, apart from illicitly distilled arrack.

Two beggars near a temple were the first to fall victim on Thursday night. While one of them was found dead at the spot, another died in the government hospital in Darsi town, police said. A third person was also taken to the Darsi hospital late Thursday night after he fell unconscious. However, he was declared brought dead. Six others, who took ill after allegedly consuming sanitiser, succumbed Friday morning.

A couple of other persons, who also complained of some problems after consuming sanitiser, were undergoing treatment at their residences in the village, the police added.