Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deol has flaunted his artistic side on social media and showcased his experiments with painting.

Abhay posted a picture of his painting on Instagram to show it to his fans and followers.

“My experiments with painting. This from an old #burlesqueposter. Still incomplete, don’t know if I want to finish it. But sharing it anyway,” Abhay wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

The actor keeps sharing glimpses of his artwork on social media.

Abhay’s 1962: The War In The Hills, a series inspired by true events, is set for launch February 26. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series will take viewers back to November 1962, to narrate an untold story of valour.

Abhay plays an army major who leads a battalion.