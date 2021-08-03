Udala: Police once again Tuesday interrogated Bidyabharati Panda, widow of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Saumya Ranjan Mohapatra, and her parents at their house at Goudagaon village in Mayurbhanj district.

Even 23 days after the death of the ACF, the case remains shrouded in mystery. Answers to questions like whether the incident was just an accident, or a case of suicide or a pre-planned murder are yet to be found.

In order to collect some more information, a four-member team led by Paralakhemundi IIC Bibekananda Swain interrogated Bidyabharati at her house. Before visiting her house, the cops had a discussion with their counterparts at Kaptipada police station.

While briefing journalists, IIC Swain told that the police will also quiz driver Dibakar Mohapatra, who had taken Bidyabharati’s parents to Paralakhemundi July 13.

The team had already grilled the trio earlier. What new information the cops will manage to extract from them is to be seen.

Notably, Saumya suffered serious burn injuries at his official residence in Paralakhemundi while his wife was also present July 12. A severely burnt Soumya was rescued and rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Paralakhemundi. He had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and from there to a private hospital in Cuttack. He succumbed while undergoing treatment there.

