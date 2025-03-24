Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday said stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra should apologise for referring to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor” in his show.

“Everyone has a right to perform stand-up comedy, but freedom should not be unrestrained behaviour. Kamra should immediately apologise for his remark. Action will be taken against him as per law,” the CM said.

The Mumbai Police have lodged an FIR against Kamra over his jibe at Dy CM Shinde. “After the registration of FIR, the Mumbai Police have launched are tracing comedian Kunal Kamra,” said the Minister of State for Home (urban) and Shiv Sena leader, Yogesh Kadam.

Shiv Sena Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who visited the Khar police station, said, “Shiv Sainiks will not tolerate and spare anyone if our leader is insulted or mocked. I am not justifying the vandalism but ultimately I am also Shiv Sainik first and all this happened because of the insulting remarks.”

BJP legislator Ram Kadam claimed that “Kamra’s remarks on Dy CM Shinde are an insult to Maharashtra. Kamra is speaking on behalf of the Thackeray group. The comedian chose to make his remarks to divert the attention from the controversy over the Disha Salian case especially after the Thackeray family’s name has been linked to it.”

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske alleged that Kamra has accepted money from Thackeray and is targeting the Dy CM Shinde. “Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake. Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences…We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country,” he said.

Further, MP Milind Deora in his post on X, said, “Mocking Eknath Shinde ji-a self-made leader who went from being an auto driver to leading India’s second-largest state-reflects classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled dynasts and their sycophantic ecosystem that falsely claims to stand for meritocracy and democracy.”

IANS