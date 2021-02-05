New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood withdrew Friday from the Supreme Court the plea against the Bombay High Court order. The order had dismissed his case on alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Juhu area. The Supreme Court permitted the withdrawal of the petition. It orally observed that no coercive action be taken against Sonu Sood until the civic authorities decide on his application for regularisation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian was hearing the case. The bench informed by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, counsel for Sood, that he would withdraw the plea. Rohatgi said Sood would seek a decision on his application for regularisation of alleged illegal construction from the civic body.

The high court had dismissed the actor’s appeal against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice to him. At the outset, Rohatgi said he has advised the actor to withdraw the plea. Sood would rather seek the liberty that BMC decide his plea for regularisation.

“That is good advice Mr Rohatgi. This is absolutely correct advice which does not happen very often. The Authorities to decide the application according to law,” said the bench in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.

Sood was in the limelight for helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown last year. He had stated in his plea that his application for conversion has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner. However, it was subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.